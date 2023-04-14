Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.67.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FBIO shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.
Fortress Biotech Price Performance
Fortress Biotech stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Fortress Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $1.33.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Fortress Biotech
Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fortress Biotech (FBIO)
- Delta Airlines Is Ready To Fly Higher
- Global Payments Climbs After Goldman Sachs Upgrade
- Fastenal Is At A Critical Turning Point
- 3 Healthcare Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- Novo Nordisk Charges Higher and Could be Just Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.