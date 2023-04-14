Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FBIO shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Fortress Biotech stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Fortress Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $1.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fortress Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10,620 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 169.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 424,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 266,853 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 12,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 1,005.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

