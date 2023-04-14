Citigroup Increases BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Price Target to $42.00

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $34.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen began coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.30.

Shares of NYSE BRBR opened at $33.78 on Wednesday. BellRing Brands has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $35.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.47 and its 200 day moving average is $26.98.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. BellRing Brands’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that BellRing Brands will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRBR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 328.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,967,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,293,000 after purchasing an additional 9,940,436 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 183.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,814,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,997,877 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 332.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,676,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826,014 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,640.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,725,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 11,443.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,384,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,724 shares during the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

