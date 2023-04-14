Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CPRI shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Capri from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Capri from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Capri from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Capri from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

CPRI opened at $43.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Capri has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $69.25.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Capri had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Capri will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Capri by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter worth $4,352,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,198,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,981,000 after buying an additional 102,439 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter worth $227,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

