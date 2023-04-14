Brokerages Set CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) PT at $4.13

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.13.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut CaixaBank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Get CaixaBank alerts:

CaixaBank Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CAIXY opened at $1.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.23. CaixaBank has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $1.47.

CaixaBank Increases Dividend

CaixaBank Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.0509 per share. This is a positive change from CaixaBank’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th.

(Get Rating)

CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CaixaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CaixaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.