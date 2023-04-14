Citigroup Raises BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Price Target to $42.00

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BRBR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen began coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Stephens raised their price objective on BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on BellRing Brands from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.30.

BellRing Brands Stock Up 0.4 %

BRBR opened at $33.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.47 and a 200-day moving average of $26.98. BellRing Brands has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $35.40.

Institutional Trading of BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.98 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRBR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 328.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,967,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,293,000 after purchasing an additional 9,940,436 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 183.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,814,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,598,000 after buying an additional 6,997,877 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 332.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,676,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,862,000 after buying an additional 2,826,014 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,640.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,725,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,909,000 after buying an additional 2,569,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 11,443.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,384,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,031,000 after buying an additional 2,363,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

