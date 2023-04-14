Scotiabank Upgrades Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) to “Sector Outperform”

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $240.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ESS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.24.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $210.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $219.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.66. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $195.03 and a 52 week high of $363.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.