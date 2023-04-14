Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HY. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

Shares of NYSE HY opened at $49.19 on Wednesday. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 52 week low of $20.99 and a 52 week high of $50.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.10 million, a PE ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.09.

In other news, insider Martha S. Kelly sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total transaction of $68,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $388,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 18.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 17,403 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,063,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,867,000 after purchasing an additional 57,512 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 44,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 57,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

