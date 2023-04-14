CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CACI International from $355.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on CACI International from $313.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CACI International has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $338.50.

CACI International Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE CACI opened at $309.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. CACI International has a one year low of $245.32 and a one year high of $319.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $294.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.98.

Insider Activity at CACI International

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CACI International will post 17.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CACI International news, Director William L. Jews sold 1,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.43, for a total value of $289,549.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,927.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CACI International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CACI. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of CACI International during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 262.5% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in CACI International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in CACI International by 33.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in CACI International by 47.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

See Also

