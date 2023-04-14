StockNews.com Lowers Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Forum Energy Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %
NYSE:FET opened at $24.39 on Wednesday. Forum Energy Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $33.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.17 million, a P/E ratio of -28.03 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.89.
Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.08). Forum Energy Technologies had a net margin of 0.54% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $190.70 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forum Energy Technologies
Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile
Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry. The firm operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, downhole, and subsea markets, as well as other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.
