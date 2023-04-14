StockNews.com Lowers Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Forum Energy Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:FET opened at $24.39 on Wednesday. Forum Energy Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $33.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.17 million, a P/E ratio of -28.03 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.89.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.08). Forum Energy Technologies had a net margin of 0.54% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $190.70 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FET. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 229,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,779,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $363,000. 37.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry. The firm operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, downhole, and subsea markets, as well as other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

