CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their target price on CACI International from $313.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CACI International from $355.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.50.

Shares of CACI stock opened at $309.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.98. CACI International has a 12-month low of $245.32 and a 12-month high of $319.33. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97.

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.07). CACI International had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.39 earnings per share. CACI International’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CACI International will post 17.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CACI International news, Director William L. Jews sold 1,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.43, for a total value of $289,549.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,927.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CACI. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of CACI International by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in CACI International by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in CACI International by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in CACI International by 435.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in CACI International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,353,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

