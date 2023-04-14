Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Universal Security Instruments Price Performance

NYSE:UUU opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. Universal Security Instruments has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $4.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average of $2.68.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.76 million during the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 4.22%.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile

Universal Security Instruments, Inc designs and markets safety products consisting primarily of smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms and related products. Its products include Smoke and Fire Alarms, Carbon Monoxide Alarms, Combo Smoke, CO & Gas Alarms, 10 Year Sealed Battery Alarms, Home Safety & Security, and Alarm Accessories.

