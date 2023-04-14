Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Price Performance

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock opened at $49.19 on Wednesday. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 12-month low of $20.99 and a 12-month high of $50.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.10 million, a P/E ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.322 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.38%.

In related news, insider Martha S. Kelly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $68,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $388,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 18.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 823.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 190.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.