StockNews.com Lowers New York Times (NYSE:NYT) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded New York Times from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on New York Times from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on New York Times from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, New York Times presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.08.

New York Times Stock Up 1.8 %

NYT opened at $39.89 on Wednesday. New York Times has a 12-month low of $27.58 and a 12-month high of $45.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.49 and a 200-day moving average of $34.78.

New York Times Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is an increase from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.91%.

New York Times announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at New York Times

In other New York Times news, CFO Roland A. Caputo sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $493,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,922.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Roland A. Caputo sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,922.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 29,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $1,191,807.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,988,130.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of New York Times by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in New York Times by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 100,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after buying an additional 51,699 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 775.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 290,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,348,000 after buying an additional 257,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in New York Times by 13.8% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,828,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,057,000 after purchasing an additional 947,269 shares during the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New York Times

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It offers news products and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm also manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

Featured Stories

