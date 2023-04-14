Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Forum Energy Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FET opened at $24.39 on Wednesday. Forum Energy Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $33.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $251.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.03 and a beta of 2.81.

Get Forum Energy Technologies alerts:

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.08). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $190.70 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $467,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 229,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry. The firm operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, downhole, and subsea markets, as well as other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.