Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
Forum Energy Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:FET opened at $24.39 on Wednesday. Forum Energy Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $33.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $251.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.03 and a beta of 2.81.
Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.08). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $190.70 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forum Energy Technologies
Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile
Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry. The firm operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, downhole, and subsea markets, as well as other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.
