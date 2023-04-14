StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NL Industries (NYSE:NL)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NL Industries from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

NL Industries Stock Up 0.9 %

NL opened at $6.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $321.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.16. NL Industries has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $10.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NL Industries

NL Industries Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NL. Strs Ohio lifted its position in NL Industries by 700.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 39,900 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in NL Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in NL Industries by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,073,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,026,000 after purchasing an additional 25,656 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in NL Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,670 shares during the last quarter. 10.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NL Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of component products and chemicals. Through its subsidiary, it offers engineered components, including mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, stainless steel exhaust components, gauges, throttle controls, wake enhancement systems, trim tabs, and related hardware and accessories.

