StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NL Industries (NYSE:NL)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NL Industries from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th.
NL Industries Stock Up 0.9 %
NL opened at $6.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $321.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.16. NL Industries has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $10.71.
NL Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of component products and chemicals. Through its subsidiary, it offers engineered components, including mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, stainless steel exhaust components, gauges, throttle controls, wake enhancement systems, trim tabs, and related hardware and accessories.
