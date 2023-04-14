MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

MiX Telematics Price Performance

NYSE:MIXT opened at $7.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.87. MiX Telematics has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $11.40.

MiX Telematics Cuts Dividend

MiX Telematics ( NYSE:MIXT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $37.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.48 million. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 6.25%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MiX Telematics will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robin A. Frew sold 773,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total transaction of $247,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,758,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,322,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robin A. Frew sold 773,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total value of $247,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,758,430 shares in the company, valued at $6,322,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin A. Frew sold 288,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.36, for a total value of $103,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,531,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,391,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,491,014 shares of company stock valued at $1,138,764. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MiX Telematics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kopion Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MiX Telematics by 19.7% in the first quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 820,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after buying an additional 134,964 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP increased its holdings in MiX Telematics by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 425,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 142,729 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in MiX Telematics by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 119,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in MiX Telematics in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MiX Telematics by 16.5% in the third quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 42,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

Featured Articles

