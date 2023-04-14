StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lowered MiX Telematics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

MiX Telematics Stock Performance

MIXT stock opened at $7.96 on Wednesday. MiX Telematics has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The firm has a market cap of $193.83 million, a P/E ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.87.

Insider Transactions at MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics ( NYSE:MIXT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $37.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.48 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that MiX Telematics will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other MiX Telematics news, insider Charles W. Tasker sold 203,786 shares of MiX Telematics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total transaction of $63,173.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,738,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,964.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MiX Telematics news, insider Charles W. Tasker sold 203,786 shares of MiX Telematics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total transaction of $63,173.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,738,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,964.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin A. Frew sold 288,800 shares of MiX Telematics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.36, for a total value of $103,968.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,531,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,391,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,491,014 shares of company stock worth $1,138,764. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MiX Telematics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of MiX Telematics during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MiX Telematics during the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 8,216 shares during the last quarter. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

Featured Articles

