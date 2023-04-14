Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Lennar from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lennar from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America raised Lennar from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Lennar from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Lennar in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a market perform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.21.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of LEN stock opened at $103.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.86. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Lennar has a 12-month low of $62.54 and a 12-month high of $109.28.

Insider Activity at Lennar

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 13.86%. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lennar will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $958,253.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lennar

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 6.6% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 1.3% in the first quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Lennar by 31.6% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lennar by 242.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,937 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.