StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins cut shares of Shaw Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Shaw Communications from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Shaw Communications from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Shaw Communications from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shaw Communications Stock Performance

SJR opened at $30.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.17 and a 200 day moving average of $27.67. Shaw Communications has a fifty-two week low of $23.64 and a fifty-two week high of $31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Shaw Communications Increases Dividend

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 11.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shaw Communications will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is currently 76.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shaw Communications

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,367,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,750,000 after buying an additional 484,580 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,582,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,766,000 after buying an additional 2,075,248 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,653,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,955,000 after buying an additional 1,368,291 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,386,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,133,000 after buying an additional 146,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,334,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,322,000 after buying an additional 38,566 shares in the last quarter. 55.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

