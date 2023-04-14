Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

LEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Lennar from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Lennar from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Lennar from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lennar from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.21.

NYSE:LEN opened at $103.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.08 and a 200 day moving average of $91.86. The company has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.44. Lennar has a 1-year low of $62.54 and a 1-year high of $109.28.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lennar will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $958,253.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEN. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at $39,991,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,962,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,123,000 after acquiring an additional 415,350 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Lennar by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 667,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,401,000 after acquiring an additional 323,531 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 65.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 790,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,127,000 after acquiring an additional 312,595 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Lennar in the first quarter valued at about $28,256,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

