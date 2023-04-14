PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PBF Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. TheStreet cut PBF Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on PBF Energy from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on PBF Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PBF Energy from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.38.

PBF Energy Price Performance

NYSE PBF opened at $39.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.95. PBF Energy has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $49.00.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 72.79% and a net margin of 6.14%. PBF Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PBF Energy will post 10.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PBF Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $385,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 37,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 684.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,372,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 26.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 113,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after buying an additional 23,666 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refinery and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment involves refining crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

