Cameco Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 384,705 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,490% compared to the typical daily volume of 24,198 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CCJ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities raised Cameco to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Cameco Stock Performance

Shares of CCJ opened at $26.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.04. Cameco has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $31.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.24, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). Cameco had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $385.99 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Cameco will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 37.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644,453 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cameco by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,223,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Cameco by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cameco by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,138,000 after purchasing an additional 52,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the first quarter valued at $819,000. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cameco

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

