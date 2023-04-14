PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PBF. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.38.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

NYSE PBF opened at $39.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. PBF Energy has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PBF Energy

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 72.79% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post 10.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 9.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,324,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $644,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,097 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,175,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $463,260,000 after acquiring an additional 716,698 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,454,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,437,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,540,000 after acquiring an additional 119,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,565,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refinery and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment involves refining crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

