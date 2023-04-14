StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SJR. Scotiabank cut shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Shaw Communications Stock Performance

Shares of SJR stock opened at $30.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.67. Shaw Communications has a 52 week low of $23.64 and a 52 week high of $31.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Shaw Communications had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shaw Communications will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,367,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,750,000 after acquiring an additional 484,580 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,582,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,248 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,653,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,291 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,386,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,133,000 after acquiring an additional 146,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,334,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,322,000 after acquiring an additional 38,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

