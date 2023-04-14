Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HEP. Barclays lifted their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Holly Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HEP opened at $17.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.22. Holly Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $20.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Holly Energy Partners ( NYSE:HEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 39.60%. The firm had revenue of $142.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Holly Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis raised its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 214,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after buying an additional 107,400 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $703,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,091,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,774,000 after purchasing an additional 307,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, and loading rack facilities. It operates through the Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The Pipelines and Terminals segment includes petroleum products, crude pipelines and terminal, tankage, and loading rack facilities.

