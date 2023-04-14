Brokers Issue Forecasts for Baker Hughes’ FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BKR)

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Baker Hughes in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.19 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.73. The consensus estimate for Baker Hughes’ current full-year earnings is $1.57 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ FY2025 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.30 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.56.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

BKR opened at $29.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.08 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $38.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.67.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baker Hughes

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $303,454.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,190.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is -126.67%.

About Baker Hughes



Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

See Also

