Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on The Carlyle Group Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for The Carlyle Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.56 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.51. The consensus estimate for The Carlyle Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.39 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

CG stock opened at $30.72 on Wednesday. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.73.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 229.6% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 477.0% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Carlyle Group

In other The Carlyle Group news, COO Christopher Finn sold 11,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $403,450.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 960,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,935,597. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 10,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $380,580.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 393,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,303,042.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Finn sold 11,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $403,450.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 960,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,935,597. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,552 shares of company stock worth $4,001,032. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.69%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Featured Stories

