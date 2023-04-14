Humana (NYSE:HUM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $575.00 to $652.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.88.

Humana Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:HUM opened at $535.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $499.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $510.15. Humana has a 52-week low of $410.87 and a 52-week high of $571.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $66.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.71.

Insider Activity at Humana

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $22.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Humana will post 28.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,920.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,429,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Humana

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUM. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. MRA Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Humana during the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Humana by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 3,027.2% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

