StockNews.com Downgrades Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) to Sell

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE HLX opened at $7.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.86. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $9.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $287.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.70 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. Research analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 20th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 16.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 388.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 91.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 292.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,453 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

