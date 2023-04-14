Brokers Issue Forecasts for Creative Realities, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CREX)

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) – Taglich Brothers issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Creative Realities in a report released on Monday, April 10th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Creative Realities’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Creative Realities Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CREX opened at $2.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $17.81 million, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 2.98. Creative Realities has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $2.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Creative Realities

Creative Realities Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Creative Realities by 5.4% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 797,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 40,875 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Creative Realities by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 475,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Creative Realities by 29.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 62,738 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Creative Realities during the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Creative Realities by 152.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 80,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Creative Realities, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations. Its technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems, omni-channel customer engagement systems, interactive digital shopping assistants, advisors and kiosks, and interactive marketing technologies such as, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing and web-based media.

