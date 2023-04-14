Analysts Issue Forecasts for Virtu Financial, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Virtu Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Virtu Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.00 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Virtu Financial’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on VIRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Virtu Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $19.21 on Wednesday. Virtu Financial has a 12 month low of $16.26 and a 12 month high of $37.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $274.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.94 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 11.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 128.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 8,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in the buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

