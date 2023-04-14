Skyworks Solutions, Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $2.52 Per Share (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Skyworks Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 10th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now forecasts that the semiconductor manufacturer will earn $2.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.50. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Skyworks Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $8.21 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ Q1 2024 earnings at $2.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.93 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SWKS. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $94.50 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.58.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 0.8 %

SWKS stock opened at $108.72 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $124.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.41 and a 200-day moving average of $100.47. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.59. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $360,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,789.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 776.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 341.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 257.9% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

See Also

