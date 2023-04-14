Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHGGet Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Janus Henderson Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.04 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on JHG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.60 to $25.30 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $22.60.

Shares of NYSE:JHG opened at $26.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.99. Janus Henderson Group has a 1-year low of $19.09 and a 1-year high of $34.88.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHGGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JHG. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1,655.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 815.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 214.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.36%.

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

