Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share (NYSE:GRNT)

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lifted their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Granite Ridge Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 10th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Granite Ridge Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.14 per share.

Granite Ridge Resources Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:GRNT opened at $6.07 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.04. Granite Ridge Resources has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Granite Ridge Resources Dividend Announcement

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRNT. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $15,509,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $953,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $684,000. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the first quarter valued at about $242,000.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th.

About Granite Ridge Resources

Grey Rock Energy Management, LLC manages private funds with interests in areas of the Midland, Delaware, Bakken, Eagle Ford, DJ, and Haynesville play. It invests in oil and gas exploration and production. The company was formerly known as Granite Ridge Resources, Inc The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

