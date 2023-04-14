Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of ($0.71) Per Share

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Biomea Fusion in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 11th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Biomea Fusion’s current full-year earnings is ($3.17) per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Biomea Fusion from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Biomea Fusion from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 7th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Biomea Fusion from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biomea Fusion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

BMEA stock opened at $25.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $765.12 million, a PE ratio of -9.26 and a beta of -1.01. Biomea Fusion has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $36.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMEA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,705,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after purchasing an additional 32,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 764,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 75,943 shares during the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Biomea Fusion news, Director Bihua Chen acquired 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,570,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,126,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

