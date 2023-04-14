Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DEI. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.78.
Douglas Emmett Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $12.29 on Wednesday. Douglas Emmett has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $32.02. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Douglas Emmett
Douglas Emmett Company Profile
Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Douglas Emmett (DEI)
- Delta Airlines Is Ready To Fly Higher
- Global Payments Climbs After Goldman Sachs Upgrade
- Fastenal Is At A Critical Turning Point
- 3 Healthcare Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- Novo Nordisk Charges Higher and Could be Just Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.