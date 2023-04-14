B. Riley Begins Coverage on Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Equities research analysts at B. Riley started coverage on shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 60.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MGNI. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Magnite from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Magnite to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $9.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 2.14. Magnite has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $14.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $175.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.00 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 22.58% and a positive return on equity of 4.55%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Magnite will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 48.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

