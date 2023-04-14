Wolfe Research Downgrades National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) to Underperform

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NSA. Citigroup decreased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $56.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Down 5.5 %

NYSE NSA opened at $40.37 on Wednesday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.90 and a fifty-two week high of $67.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Trading of National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.40). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $208.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maven Securities LTD increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 25,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 11,910 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 211,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,801,000 after purchasing an additional 82,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter worth $8,478,000. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

