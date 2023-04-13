Balentine LLC Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,872 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $842,081,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $708,348,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $495,869,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $401,963,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $323,192,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $214.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $554.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.96. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $224.30.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

META has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. HSBC cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $188.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.31.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total transaction of $84,825.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,338,573.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total value of $84,825.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,338,573.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,546 shares of company stock worth $12,443,957 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

