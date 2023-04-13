Flputnam Investment Management Co. Trims Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Marion Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Drake & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $374.91 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $369.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.95. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $413.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

