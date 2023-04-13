IFG Advisory LLC Has $1.29 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

IFG Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,277 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. City State Bank raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.3% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $39.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.30. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $44.88.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.