Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Sells 9,887 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,475 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,887 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 273.9% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $73.50 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.39 and a 52-week high of $105.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.79 and its 200 day moving average is $78.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $83.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.