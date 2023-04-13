Naviter Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,671 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Target by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSE TGT opened at $163.51 on Thursday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $254.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.52.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 72.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.69.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.