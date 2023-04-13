New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 40,587 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,083,151 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 40,587 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 0.9% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.16% of Visa worth $640,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,115 shares of company stock worth $30,115,598. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Visa Stock Performance

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.11.

V opened at $227.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $428.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.72. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $234.30.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.17%.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.