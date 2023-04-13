The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 68.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 21,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 12,201 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 6,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at $74,070,883.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at $68,137,765.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Bank of America downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.70.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $119.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $47.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.12. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.27 and a twelve month high of $183.19.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.46). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.26%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

