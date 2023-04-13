Naviter Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Naviter Wealth LLC increased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,499 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 11,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in General Electric by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 7,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Performance

GE stock opened at $94.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,136.67, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $97.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.57.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,066.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on General Electric from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.64.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

See Also

