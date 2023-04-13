Balentine LLC Raises Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSX. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after buying an additional 2,753,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,644,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,087,993,000 after acquiring an additional 966,125 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,053,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $177,415,000 after acquiring an additional 687,650 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,498,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $302,240,000 after acquiring an additional 574,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,500,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $106.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.34. The stock has a market cap of $49.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $74.02 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 31.20%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.30%.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, Director Gregory Hayes acquired 10,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,727.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.80.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

