Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GE. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in General Electric by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on General Electric from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.64.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $94.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,136.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a twelve month low of $46.55 and a twelve month high of $97.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.57.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that General Electric will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,066.67%.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

