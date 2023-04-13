Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $3.10 Million Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 43,438 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TFC. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 9,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 116,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,878 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 41,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares during the period. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on TFC. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE TFC opened at $33.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.53 and a 200-day moving average of $43.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $28.70 and a 52-week high of $53.63.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Truist Financial had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Truist Financial news, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,072. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,734.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

