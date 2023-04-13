Naviter Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,579,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,485 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Walt Disney by 44.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,046,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $853,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775,303 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,198,680,000 after purchasing an additional 306,668 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.8% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,054,988 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $665,497,000 after purchasing an additional 256,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,897,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $650,791,000 after acquiring an additional 47,761 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock opened at $97.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.17. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $133.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Huber Research started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.35.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $117,818.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,123.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,417 shares of company stock worth $346,666 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Read More

